Community volunteers participate in Back To School “Dry Run”

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



Community volunteers practiced new COVID-19 protocols Monday afternoon at Benton Elementary in anticipation of Bossier Parish students arriving for their first day back at school later this week.



Members of the community volunteered their time at Benton Elementary Monday afternoon to act as students in the classroom and to act as students and/or parents in the car line so staff can practice the new protocols and also demonstrate the measures being taken to ensure the health and safety of Bossier school students and employees.



“I’m very excited about today. We appreciate our community coming out, school board members, Mr. Downey just to help us practice. We feel really good about the procedures we put into place. We did see a few areas where we can improve. So, that’s going to give us a couple of days to go back to the drawing board to try something different,” said Kim Hawkins, Principal at Benton Elementary School.

According to BPSB officials, once school starts, no visitors will be allowed inside the building.



Photos by: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune