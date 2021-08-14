Company to propose private toll bridge between Caddo, Bossier

According to a statement released Friday, Tim James, Inc. (TJI) plans to seek approval from the Caddo Parish Commission and Bossier Parish Police Jury for the construction of a privately funded roadway between Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish and U.S. Highway 71 in Bossier Parish.



“Our company has identified a growing need for additional connectivity between Bossier and Shreveport. This plan will improve medical response times, reduce strain on existing roadways and bridges, and improve access to the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Our most important outcome is the economic growth of both parishes,” Tim James said in the statement. “We will work with all interested stakeholders to deliver the best product possible to the citizens of this community.”



TJI is an infrastructure company that specializes in driving economic growth, improving safety and enhancing communities by responsibly developing privately owned toll bridges throughout the Southeast.



TJI is differentiated by its focus on building coalitions of community members, business leaders and elected officials to support strategic investments in rural transportation networks, which are key to advancing communities.



Founded in 2019 and based in Alabama, TJI is a family-owned and -operated company that draws upon its employees’ decades of infrastructure experience to develop projects that make life better.