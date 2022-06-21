Congratulations are in High Order for Sheriff Whittington

On Friday, June 3, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was inducted into the Louisiana Justice

Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Lod Cook Hotel and Conference Center in Baton Rouge.



Sheriff Whittington and eight other distinguished inductees from around the state were honored

by the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation for their dedication to public service and their

contributions to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Louisiana.



“The day I became the Sheriff of Bossier, I was deeply humbled that the people chose me to be

the chief law enforcement officer of the Parish,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Now, I am more than

honored to be recognized by the LSP Museum Foundation for the work that I have loved to do for

more than 30 years.”



During his acceptance speech, Sheriff Whittington noted how he had a lot of help getting here.

He thanked his family for always standing with him and understanding when he was gone. He also

thanked the people of Bossier for having the trust and confidence to elect him as their Sheriff. “The

people of Bossier expect, demand, and fully support good law enforcement,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Lastly, he recognized the BSO team. “We have the most dedicated professionals anywhere,”

said Sheriff Whittington. “We strive daily to provide Courteous, Professional, and Responsive service

to our residents.”



Sheriff Whittington not only serves as the “top cop” in Bossier Parish he also serves on several

boards in the community. He most recently served as President of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.



Photos and other Bossier Sheriff’s Office memorabilia will be showcased at the Angola

Museum at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.



The Louisianan Justice Hall of Fame was established by the Louisiana State Penitentiary

Museum Foundation Board of Directors in 2004 to honor and acknowledge the men and women of

Louisiana who serve their community and their state in the honorable profession of law enforcement,

the judiciary, criminal justice, civil service, and other related fields.