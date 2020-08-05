Congratulations, BPCC graduates

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) honored its 2020 spring and summer graduates during a drive-thru celebration Thursday, July 30th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. BPCC graduates drove a designated route on campus, stopping to receive their official BPCC diploma cover, a congratulatory yard sign and a BPCC face mask.

Nursing graduates also received their nursing pin and lamp.

Spring 2020 nursing student graduate, Margo Banks, said, “I think this is awesome. I wish we could have done something where we could have been in a big stadium and done some kind of drive-thru like they are doing for the high schools, but we are adults and I’m just glad that BPCC is doing something for us.”