Congratulations to the ICLD Level IV graduates

Sheriff Whittington honored 19 deputies who completed all four levels of the Institute for Credible

Leadership Development (ICLD) training for their accomplishments on Friday, August 11. The training

is an intense online leadership training course developed by the International Academy of Public Safety (IAPS) that the Bossier Sheriff’s Office offers to all deputies to help build leadership skills and character development. Honorees included:



Cedric Payne, Lt. Amy Pope, Tanya Boughton, Sgt. Kacy Gunn, Denice Parker, Vickie Baker

Kleinsasser, Lt. Clint Robins, Jolie Dunn, Brent Craig, John Starks, Adam Edwards, Jeremy Johnston,

Matthew Keenan, Jared Vicento, Joseph West, Daniel Coker, Shawn Morris, Sgt. Preston Parker, and

Joey Bailey



“I am proud to offer this course to all deputies and I am happy that you took advantage of it because you are the future of this department”, said Sheriff Whittington. “It is my hope that the leadership skills that you acquire are carried over into your duties as you serve the citizens of Bossier Parish.”