Congressman Johnson Commends Announcement that the Bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act will Receive a Vote on the House Floor

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today released the following statement after it was announced that the bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act will receive a vote on the House floor:

“A floor vote on this bipartisan legislation is long overdue. This bill will restore the benefits to Louisiana teachers, firefighters, and other public servants that they have rightly earned. Our Louisiana delegation has fought to repeal these outdated penalties for as long as I’ve been in Congress and I am delighted the issue will finally get a vote.”

Background:

The bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act would repeal two decades-old provisions—the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset—that reduce Social Security benefits for individuals who receive other benefits, such as a pension from a state or local government. The legislation would eliminate these penalties for the thousands of Louisianians and their spouses who have rightfully earned these benefits.

The legislation recently reached 290 bipartisan cosponsors in the House, automatically triggering a House floor vote at a future date which is yet to be announced. Congressman Johnson is a cosponsor of the legislation.

Congressman Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, a member of the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, and a former constitutional law litigator.