Congressman Johnson Congratulates 2022 United States Service Academy Appointees

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today congratulated Caitlyn Burton of Shreveport, Terrence Carter of Leesville, Talmadge Hollowell of Benton, and Dillon McRae of Leesville for their appointments to United States Service Academies. Congressman Johnson nominated the students on their merits based on recommendations from a volunteer panel of active and retired military officers.

Caitlyn Burton (Captain Shreve High School) — United States Military Academy

Terrence Carter (Leesville High School) — United States Military Academy

Talmadge Hollowell (Benton High School) — Air Force Academy

Dillon McRae (Leesville High School) — Air Force Academy

“Congratulations to these four exceptional young leaders for receiving and accepting their appointments to the U.S. Military and the Air Force Academies,” Johnson said. “Once again, we had an outstanding pool of applicants, and our nominees are among the best and brightest from Louisiana. We are so proud of these students, and I was honored to aid in their efforts to become a part of our next generation of military leaders.”