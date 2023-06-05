Congressman Johnson Congratulates 2023 United States Service Academy Appointees

Today, United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) congratulated Abigail Anderson, Cole Weir, Warren Graves, Field Baber, and Christopher Bernard for their appointments to United States Service Academies. Congressman Johnson nominated the students on their merits, based on recommendations from a volunteer panel of active and retired military officers.

Abigail Anderson (Loyola College Prep School) — United States Air Force Academy

Cole Weir (Benton High School) — United States Air Force Academy

Warren Graves (Loyola College Prep School) — United States Air Force Academy

Field Baber (Caddo Magnet High School) — Unites States Naval Academy

Christopher Bernard (Captain Shreve High School) — United States Naval Academy

“It is my great pleasure to nominate these five outstanding students to the US Air Force and Naval Academies,” Johnson said. “Attending any of our military academies is both a high honor and a tremendous responsibility, and I’m certain these students will excel in that commitment. We are grateful that they have chosen to use their talents in service to our country.”