Congressman Johnson rebuffs Green New Deal with response resolution

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) introduced a resolution to expose the Socialist policies of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and to prove that fully implementing the proposal is clearly impossible.

Johnson’s resolution highlights the exorbitant costs of the plan, the harm it would actually cause to the environment, the exponential increase in energy costs that would be required of all U.S. households and businesses, and the Green New Deal’s attempts to impose socialized medicine, public funds for those “unwilling” to work and big government provisions like “free” college for all.

Johnson’s response resolution has more than 50 original cosponsors.

“When we began the 116th Congress, most Americans had no idea how far to the radical left the new Democrat majority would attempt to push the country. The ‘Green New Deal’ may be the most outrageous set of proposals ever presented in the U.S. Congress, and we have an obligation to expose this dangerous agenda for what it is and what it would mean for every American,” Johnson said in an emailed statement. “Turning to full government control would erode our most fundamental freedoms, devastate our nation’s economy and cause serious hardships for every person in this country. Conservatives simply will not allow that to happen.”

Original cosponsors include Representatives Ralph Abraham (LA-05), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Brian Babin (TX-36), James Baird (IN-04), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Jim Banks (IN-03), Andy Barr (KY-06), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Mo Brooks (AL-05), Ted Budd (NC-13), Bradley Byrne (AL-01), John Carter (TX-31), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Michael Conaway (TX-11), Warren Davidson (OH-08), Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Neal Dunn (FL-02), Ron Estes (KS-04), Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Bill Flores (TX-17), Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Paul Gosar (AZ-04), Mark Green (TN-07), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Kevin Hern (OK-01), Jody Hice (GA-10), Clay Higgins (LA-03), Bill Huizenga (MI-02), Trent Kelly (MS-01), David Kustoff (TN-08), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Roger Marshall (KS-01), Tom McClintock (CA-04), Paul Mitchell (MI-10), Alexander Mooney (WV-02), Dan Newhouse (WA-04), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Pete Olson (TX-22), Steven Palazzo (MS-04), Denver Riggleman (VA-05), Phil Roe (TN-01), David Rouzer (NC-07), Steve Scalise (LA-01), Gregory Steube (FL-17), Chris Stewart (UT-02), Tim Walberg (MI-07), Mark Walker (NC-06), Steven Watkins (KS-02), Randy Weber (TX-18), Ron Wright (TX-06) and Ted Yoho (FL-03).