Congressman Johnson Recognizes State Representative Chuck Owen as 2023 Angels in Adoption Honoree

United States Representative Mike Johnson, along with the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI), recognized Louisiana State Representative Chuck Owen as a 2023 Angels in Adoption Honoree for his efforts to support the rights of adopted individuals to obtain their birth records.

Every year, members of Congress nominate an individual, family, or organization to be recognized for demonstrating a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent, loving homes. Congressman Johnson nominated Rep. Owen for his leadership on the passage of HB 450 – legislation that grants adopted individuals the right to obtain their birth records, and for his support and encouragement to other adopted individuals like himself.

“My friend Chuck Owen has served the citizens of Vernon and Beauregard Parishes honorably, and represented adopted Louisianians with dignity. Chuck’s faithful advocacy for this cause deserves wide recognition, and I was honored to recognize him as our 2023 Angel in Adoption,” Johnson said.

Background: Since 1999, CCAI’s Angels in Adoption program has upheld a tradition of celebrating the extraordinary efforts of individuals, couples, families, and organizations who work tirelessly to advocate for children in need of a family. Honorees are awarded at CCAI’s annual Angels in Adoption Gala every fall in Washington, D.C.