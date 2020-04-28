Congressman Mike Johnson announces $1.6 million in COVID-19 support for public housing across his district

Bossier City, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced over $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been awarded to public housing authorities across Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District. The grants, which are being dispersed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), were authorized under the CARES Act to ensure public housing operations are equipped to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.



“Because many of our most vulnerable citizens live in public housing and close proximity to one another, it’s important that our public housing authorities have the resources they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Johnson. “These grants are headed to the communities that need it the most, and I thank President Trump and HUD Secretary Ben Carson for recognizing that need and helping to get the funds distributed quickly.”



A breakdown of the awards can be viewed below:



Housing Authority of Shreveport – $287,672

Housing Authority of the City of Eunice – $85,396

Housing Authority of Ville Platte – $122,854

Housing Authority of the Mamou – $57,428

Housing Authority of Oakdale – $76,445

Housing Authority of the City of Minden – $145,830

Housing Authority of Bossier City – $258,556

Housing Authority of Farmerville – $16,637

Housing Authority of the Town of Kinder – $40,619

Housing Authority Sabine Parish – $123,272

Housing Authority of the Town of Logansport – $13,160

Housing Authority of Vivian – $32,428

Housing Authority of Homer – $45,609

Housing Authority of the Town of Haynesville – $48,294

Housing Authority of Gibsland – $10,086

Housing Authority of the Town of Oil City – $27,543

Housing Authority of the Town of Mansfield – $64,686

Housing Authority of the City of Natchitoches – $113,578

Housing Authority of the Town of Cotton Valley – $12,408

Housing Authority of Vernon Parish – $30,232

Housing Authority of Natchitoches Parish – $45,153