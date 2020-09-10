Congressman Mike Johnson announces $1.8 million for Northwest Louisiana’s coronavirus response

Bossier City, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) announced today that northwest Louisiana is receiving over $1.8 million to respond to the coronavirus in Shreveport and Bossier City. Authorized under the CARES Act and allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), these Community Development Block Grants can be used for a variety of purposes to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. Examples of eligible uses include:



Providing food and health services for low-income persons, the elderly, and children. Helping small businesses with financial assistance, and entities and families with emergency housing payments. Rehabilitating structures for health care facilities, food banks, and other public structural improvements.



“This additional federal aid comes to northwest Louisiana at a critical time. Shreveport and Bossier City have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus, and I’m very pleased to see that this funding I supported back in March is continuing to flow to our communities to help us recover from the pandemic. With Hurricane Laura and COVID-19 ravaging our state, I am thankful President Trump and HUD Secretary Carson see our need and fully support our efforts to rebuild,” said Johnson.

