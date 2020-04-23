Congressman Mike Johnson announces $6.5 Million FEMA grant to Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals

Bossier City, LA. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) issued the following statement on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a grant totaling over $6.5 million to Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. This grant will be used to continue the department’s response to combating COVID-19 through medical care support and emergency protective efforts for the state of Louisiana.



“It’s encouraging to see the resources we’ve been fighting for in Washington are headed back to Louisiana to aid our fight against COVID-19,” said Congressman Johnson. “This funding will support the exceptional work our health care providers are doing to mitigate the spread of this virus by paying for medical supplies, support staff, and ambulance services. My thanks to the Trump administration and DHS for their unwavering support for our health care heroes who are working tirelessly to save lives.”