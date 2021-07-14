Congressman Mike Johnson Hosts Townhall Meeting

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) was in Northwestern Louisiana holding a townhall on Tuesday, July 14, to catch constituents and citizens up on pertinent updates and changes occurring on a federal and state level. The conference was hosted at the Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center on the Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) campus.



After the updates from Washington concluded, Johnson opened the floor to members of the audience to posit their own questions and concerns. A recurring sentiment among constituents of the district is the increasing presence of immigrants on and across the border, to which Johnson expressed, “This is an unsustainable situation. There were more than 178,000 encounters at the Southern border of Texas, alone.”



Another prevalent issue was the heavy toll that the pandemic had on the economy, and how the state can most efficiently expedite the recovery process. He cites the end of the COVID financial relief as having the most efficacy in terms of increasing the employment rates in the state again.



This townhall was the first of four in Northwestern Louisiana where the Johnson will be speaking.



Congressman Johnson is the representative for the fourth district of Louisiana, and he believes the seven core principles of conservatism to be “individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity.”