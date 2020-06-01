Congressman Mike Johnson issues statement on Louisiana moving into Phase 2 reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04), a member of President Trump’s Task Force for Reopening America, today released the following statement in response to Governor Edwards’ announcement that Louisiana will enter Phase 2 of reopening the state’s economy on Friday, June 5:



“Louisiana has made real progress in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, and our increased testing capacity and declining new cases have convinced Governor Edwards to finally begin Phase 2 of the state’s reopening. This is welcomed news for workers, families, small businesses, churches and every aspect of our society. We have a long way to go to reverse the damage the coronavirus has caused here, but we are a resilient people, and we’ll get through it together.”



