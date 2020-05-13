Congressman Mike Johnson issues statement regarding Louisiana moving to Phase 1 reopening

Bossier City, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04), a member of President Trump’s Task Force for Reopening America, has released the following statement in response to Governor Edwards’ Monday announcement that Louisiana will begin Phase 1 of reopening the state’s economy on Friday, March 15:



“Governor Edwards has finally announced his intention to begin Phase 1 of reopening society in Louisiana. While public health must remain the chief concern, it is urgent that the state give small businesses, churches, and non-profits a fighting chance at survival.”