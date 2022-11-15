Congressman Mike Johnson Re-elected as Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today released the following statement after being re-elected to serve as Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference for the 118th Congress:

“The American people have turned to House Republicans in the 118th Congress to lead on principle and produce results, and I am truly humbled and grateful to my colleagues for putting their faith in me to help direct that effort with a second term as Vice Chairman of House Republicans. These are fateful days for our great nation, and now is the time for us to speak and to lead with clarity and conviction. By God’s grace, and by standing together, we will succeed.”

Background:

Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference is one of the seven elected leadership positions for Republicans in the House of Representatives.

