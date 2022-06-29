Congressman Mike Johnson speaks at Republican Women of Bossier meeting

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Republican Women of Bossier met Tuesday evening, June 28, at Silverstar Smokehouse in Bossier City. U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) was the guest speaker for the meeting.

“This week we’ve had a lot of good news. The Supreme Court alone in the last week overturned Roe v. Wade. The Court has affirmed our Second Amendment rights. We had a big decisive religious freedom victory,” said Johnson.

The Republican Women of Bossier is a group of active Republican women who want to be informed and involved in the political process. While their focus is largely political, they offer an element of community service by providing an annual scholarship to encourage young women in politics. The group also actively supports law enforcement and the military.