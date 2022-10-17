Congressman Mike Johnson speaks to South Bossier Lunch Group

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The South Bossier Lunch Group met at the Bellaire South Complex on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. This month’s guest speaker was U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04). After being introduced, Johnson provided an update on key national, state and local issues including: the House Republican Commitment to America and the major wins that have been secured for our military installations across the Fourth Congressional District.

“A quick update on the national stuff. Good news from my perspective, I think we’re going to have a big red wave in November,” Johnson said. “I’ve been flying from the East coast to the West coast, everywhere. And I’m telling you, no matter where we are, it’s like being in South Bossier. People are rallied up and they’re ready. And I don’t care whether it is a red state, a purple state or what have ya, I hear the same things everywhere I go. I believe we’re going to have a legitimate massive red wave through the House. And I think we’re going to win the Senate as well.”

Johnson went on to briefly discuss matters at the state and local level. “On the state level, if we have this red wave in the House, y’all know what that means for us, Steve Scalise will be the majority leader. In a big red wave, a big Republican majority, that is a huge thing for the state,” Johnson said.

“I don’t know if y’all have seen the latest economic report from Dr. Loren Scott. He has a pretty rosy outlook for Louisiana, as he projects the continued recovery from the last hurricane cycles and the filtering in of the federal money is going to put us on a trajectory that’s a little different than other states that are our other Southern neighbors. The point that is most important to us here is that the report affirmed what we already know about the importance of Barksdale Air Force Base. Barksdale is our economic impact, it is our driver, it is our largest employer. Just between Barksdale and Fort Polk, those two installations alone, were talking about a 9.3 billion dollar annual impact for the state economy, over 70,000 jobs,” he added.

The goal of the South Bossier Lunch Group is to bring together men and women in the South Bossier community who want to stay informed and who want to make a difference in their community. The vision of the South Bossier Lunch Group is that the luncheon will help South Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders and community partners network with each other in discussing the growth, development and business future of South Bossier and Bossier City.