WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson’s (LA-04) office will host satellite office hours in Elm Grove this Thursday.

Community members are encouraged to stop by if they are in need of assistance with federal agencies.

The hours will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Bossier Parish Library Anna P. Tooke Memorial Branch, 451 Fairview Point Rd., Elm Grove.

These events are hosted by staff. Please note, the congressman will not be in attendance.