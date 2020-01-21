Congressman Mike Johnson talks his role on President Trump’s impeachment team

Bossier’s Mike Johnson says his role on President Donald Trump’s impeachment team will see him try to level the playing field in the Congressional battle.

The U.S. Representative for Louisiana Dist. 4 held a press conference Tuesday at his Bossier City office to discuss his recent appointment to President Trump’s impeachment team.

“The Democrat majority in the House ignored the Constitution and the rule of law to obtain their single-party impeachment vote, and this has not been a fair fight — until now. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to ensure that order is restored and justice prevails,” said Johnson.

He also said that the impeachment trial against President Trump hasn’t been fair, saying the impeachment case sent to the Senate is “empty” and the Senate will move on from it “very quickly.”

“My intent is to resolve this as soon as possible in the best interest of the American people,” Johnson said.

His overall concern is over the “Pandora’s Box” that’s been opened with this impeachment process. He argued that a Democratic president in the White House with a Republican majority in the house, will see the Republican base demanding that president be impeached.

“As I have said from the beginning, this case is about more than defending one president from a baseless political attack. It is about defending our Constitutional order and the Democratic process itself,” said Johnson.

Other members of Congress on Trump’s team include Doug Collins, of Georgia; Jim Jordan, of Ohio; Debbie Lesko, of Arizona; Mark Meadows, of North Carolina; John Ratcliffe, of Texas; Elise Stefanik, of New York; and Lee Zeldin, of New York.

In its press release, the White House said: “Throughout this process, these members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The president looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people.”

Trump’s previously announced defense team is being led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow also has a leadership role. The president also former independent counsel Ken Starr and famous defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Rep. Johnson is a member of the influential Judiciary Committee and Louisiana State Representative for Dist. 8. He is a resident of Bossier Parish and former constitutional law attorney.