Congressman Mike Johnson to Host Constituent Townhalls this Week

WASHINGTON — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will host four townhall meetings this week to provide Washington updates and take questions from constituents. Each townhall event is open to the public and open to the media.

Bossier Parish Townhall:

Tuesday, July 13 — 9:30am CT

Louisiana Tech University Academic Success Center

Bossier Parish Community College Campus

Scotty Moran Room

6220 E Texas Street; Building “H”

Bossier City, LA 71111

Red River Parish Townhall:

Tuesday, July 13 — 1:30pm CT

Red River Parish Library

410 E Carroll Street

Coushatta, LA 71019

Allen Parish Townhall:

Wednesday, July 14 — 9:00am CT

Mowad Civic Center

213 S 10th Street

Oakdale, LA 71463

St. Landry Parish Townhall:

Wednesday, July 14 — 1:30pm CT

Eunice City Hall Council Chambers

300 South 2nd Street

Eunice, LA 70535