Congressman Mike Johnson to Host Constituent Townhalls this Week

WASHINGTON — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will host four townhall meetings this week to provide Washington updates and take questions from constituents. Each townhall event is open to the public and open to the media.
Bossier Parish Townhall:
Tuesday, July 13 — 9:30am CT
Louisiana Tech University Academic Success Center
Bossier Parish Community College Campus
Scotty Moran Room
6220 E Texas Street; Building “H”
Bossier City, LA 71111
Red River Parish Townhall:
Tuesday, July 13 — 1:30pm CT
Red River Parish Library
410 E Carroll Street
Coushatta, LA 71019
Allen Parish Townhall:
Wednesday, July 14 — 9:00am CT
Mowad Civic Center
213 S 10th Street
Oakdale, LA 71463
St. Landry Parish Townhall:
Wednesday, July 14 — 1:30pm CT
Eunice City Hall Council Chambers
300 South 2nd Street
Eunice, LA 70535