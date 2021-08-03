Connectivity test

State of Louisiana officials are asking Bossier Parish residents to take a quick test to help provide broadband connectivity to all areas that have no or poor service.



Taking the test will not only help map the areas of the parish that need better connectivity, but will help the parish, state and federal government focus on areas where money may be provided to help bring services up to speed.;

To learn more about the service, and to take the speed test, please visit https://dra.gov/research/broadband-mapping/#speedtest.