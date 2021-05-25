Consolidated Waterworks and Sewage District #1 to conduct smoke testing

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Consolidated Waterworks and Sewage District #1 will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer systems in River Ridge subdivision on Thursday, May 27. Addresses affected are 214 Country Club Lane to 222 Country Club Lane. Notifications will be placed on doors.



Smoke testing will involve opening and entering manholes in streets and public utility easements. An important task of the testing will be to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system.



Smoke testing will also reveal the sources of storm water and other surface water entering the sewer system.



A special, non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. This smoke is manufactured for this purpose and leaves no residuals or stains. It also has no effects on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, order. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.



Because plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some of this smoke may enter your house or place of business if the:



*Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective or improperly installed.



*Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed or missing.



*Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your building are damaged, defective, have plugs missing or are improperly installed.



All residents are advised if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer may also enter. These can be both unpleasant and dangerous as well as a health hazard to the occupants.



Location, identification and correction of the source of smoke that enters your house is urgently advised.



A photograph will be taken of leaks occurring in the system. In order to do so, our representatives may have to enter a yard, depending on where the leaks are located. At no time will it be necessary for our representatives to enter your home. We would appreciate your cooperation in allowing the photographer to take pictures.



Information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sewer services and may reduce the eventual cost to utility customers.



While Consolidated Waterworks and Sewage District #1 will render all possible cooperation, the correction of any defects in pipes and sewer lines on private property is the responsibility of the owner. Services of a professional plumber are advised.



For questions or more information, please contact the District at 742-9748 during regular office hours 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

