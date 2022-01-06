Constable position open

Applications are now being accepted for the position of Constable in Bossier Parish District 5 to fill the unexpired term of David Hamm who has resigned.

Persons interested in applying can access a view of District 5 by visiting the website www.bossierparishla.gov/Government/PoliceJury/GIS/Maps/View-Maps.aspx and scrolling to the center section. Then click on Justice of the Peace and Constable Districts.

Applications will be accepted through the end of business (4:30 p.m.) January 14 at the parish courthouse. Police Jury members will appoint a constable to fill the position at their January 19 regular meeting, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the jury meeting room at the courthouse in Benton.

Any applicant who wishes to do so will have the opportunity to address the police jury prior to the vote for appointment.

To qualify for the position of Constable, the applicant shall be of good moral character, be able to read and write the English language, possess a high school diploma or its equivalent and shall be an elector and resident of District 5.

A person shall not have attained the age of 70 by the date of qualification for office in order to qualify. A constable who attains 70 years of age while serving a term shall be allowed to complete that term.

Qualified applicants should submit their resumes to the Police Jury office at 204 Burt Blvd. in Benton or mail a resume to P.O. Box 70, Benton, LA, 71106. Resumes may also be emailed to rhauser@bossierparishla.gov.

Constables are elected to serve six-year terms. Their duty is to carry out the orders of the Justice of the Peace court including serving citations ordered by the Justice of the Peace and to act as the enforcement officer of evictions and garnishments ordered by the JP court.