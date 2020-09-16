Construction to close main thoroughfare at BAFB for 6 to 8 weeks

From 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs:



BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Due to construction, the main thoroughfare, Barksdale Blvd, will be closed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana beginning Sept. 22, 2020.



Both inbound and outbound traffic from the West (Main) gate will be affected by traffic rerouting. Once complete, road construction will provide new drain lines to alleviate flooding. Road closure(s) are expected to last 6-8 weeks.



There will be signage posted to follow along the new route.



For more information, please contact 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs at 2bw.pa@us.af.mil or (318) 456-1015.