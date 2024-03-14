Thursday, March 14, 2024

Cordish Companies and AnderCorp Host Job Fair

By Stacey Tinsley, Press-Tribune

The Cordish Companies and AnderCorp hosted a Diverse and Local Contractors Outreach Fair on Thursday, March 14, 2024, with the aim of identifying, prequalifying, and promoting local and minority subcontractors and suppliers for contracting opportunities in the construction of the new $270+ million Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana project in Bossier City.

“AnderCorp is privileged to be a general contractor, and certainly, we are doing everything we can to be a good local partner. We’re a community-driven firm based in Mississippi. As we execute the performance of the work, we want to ensure we leave no stone unturned for local and diverse subcontractors and sub-tier contractors who might have an opportunity or can fulfill a need on this particular job,” said Hunter Lipscomb, Director of Corporate Strategy for AnderCorp, a regional contractor.

The event provided an overview of the Diverse & Local Inclusion Program by Cordish and AnderCorp, highlighting procurement opportunities and business policies for participating contractors.

More than a dozen major subcontractors attended to network, engage, and foster relationships with potential MBE, WBE, local, and veteran-owned subcontractors and suppliers.

“Community engagement has been fantastic. People were lined up this morning at 9:45 a.m. I would estimate between 120-130 companies and individuals came through,” said Lipscomb.

