CORK XVII: A Red River Revel Wine Event returns April 1, 2023

CORK XVII: A Red River Revel Wine Event is scheduled for April 1, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

at the upper pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana. The annual fundraising event showcases over 90 wines, delectable bites from local restauranteurs, live music, raffle items benefiting the Red River Revel, and a special pop-up package store by Thrifty Liquor.



CORK was created in 2005 as a fundraising event benefitting the Red River Revel Arts Festival. The annual event attracts over 1,000 wine enthusiasts and revelers to Festival Plaza for an afternoon of wine, music, art, food, and fun with the star of the event being the wine. For 2023, the Revel has invested in an improved and refined collection of wines to our guests to sample. The event will feature multiple wine booths pouring 90+ quality wine varieties from a carefully curated

list including reds, whites, sparkling, sweets, and rosés. Republic National Distributing Company and Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits provide the wine as well as the staff to share knowledge about each brand and type. New this year, VIP guests will have the opportunity to attend a wine class 30 minutes prior to the start of the event.



In addition to the wine, guests will enjoy bite-size food portions from local restauranteurs, live music, a chance to win raffle items, and a Thrifty Liquor special pop-up store to purchase bottles of their favorite wine tastings.



Tickets to CORK XVII are $100.00 and a few reserved tables packages including ten tickets are still available for $1,500.00. To purchase tickets online, visit https://redriverrevel.ticketspice.com/cork-17. Raffle tickets are $10 each and may be purchased with cash or card on site during the event.