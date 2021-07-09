CORRECTION – INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES: LA 72 (Old Minden Road) at the KCS RR crossing, Bossier Parish

DATE CORRECTION: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Thursday, July 15, 2021, there will be intermittent lane closures on LA 72 (Old Minden Road) eastbound and westbound at the Kansas City Southern railroad crossing in Bossier City, Bossier Parish.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are necessary to allow DOTD crews to perform repairs to the railroad crossing in order to provide a smoother surface across the tracks.

This crossing is located approximately 2,500 feet east of the intersection with LA 3105 (Airline Drive).

Alternate route: Large vehicles and oversize loads should utilize an alternate route.

Restrictions/Permits: Width restriction in place. Vehicles should detour as appropriate.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

