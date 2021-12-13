Council for a Better Louisiana Honors Phillip Rozeman, MD, for Public Service



Phillip Rozeman, MD, a founding physician at Willis-Knighton Cardiology, is the recipient of the statewide Robert Hamm Award for Extraordinary Public Service given by the Council for a Better Louisiana. The award was presented Friday, Dec. 10, at the group’s annual meeting in Baton Rouge.



Barry Erwin, CABL chief executive officer, praised Dr. Rozeman as a true servant leader. “We are delighted to recognize his work in education and healthcare reform,” he said. Previous recipients of the award include Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Dr. Jim Richardson, Leslie Jacobs, Beth Courtney and Robert Hamm, for whom the award was named.



“This award has special meaning to me because it honors Bob Hamm, the man who was a great encourager and connector when I began to be involved in the community,” Dr. Rozeman said. “This community has given me far more than I could possibly give back. I hope my life will stay true to the Golden Rule in helping others.”



Dr. Rozeman has long been a proponent of education and health care improvement locally and throughout the state. “The training of physicians is based on developing informed solutions. When we use it to improve education or healthcare systems, we can have great positive impact,” he said.



Dr. Rozeman has served as chairman of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and several community, education, and health care organizations. He has been named Business Leader of the Year by both the Shreveport and Minden chambers.



He received the John Miciotto Healthcare Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and the “Spirit of Martin Luther King Award” from the city of Shreveport. He recently received the Distinguished Service Award of the Northwest Louisiana Medical Society.



In addition to being a founder of Willis-Knighton Cardiology, he has also served on the Medical Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of Willis-Knighton Health System. He is past Chief of Staff of Willis-Knighton and Minden Medical Center and past board chair of the Northwest Louisiana Medical Society.

