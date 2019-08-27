Court upholds decision to prevent Bossier Police Jury candidate from running for seat

A Bossier Parish Police Jury candidate will not be allowed to run for a seat after a court ruling was upheld Tuesday.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport upheld last week’s Bossier District Court ruling that Jason Brown does not meet residency requirements. The ruling concluded Brown lives in Shreveport, not in a Bossier City townhouse owned by his father, thus disqualifying him from running for the Police Jury District 9 seat.

Brown asked every judge on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal Monday to recuse themselves from hearing the case, saying animosity towards his father, retired chief judge Henry Brown, created too much bias.

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Judge Jeannette Knoll who heard the case denied the plea, saying it would “reduce the burden of proof required for recusation of judges and set a dangerous precedent.” Although, some judges on the court voluntarily recused themselves from hearing the case.