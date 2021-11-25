Home News-Free Coushatta Woman Killed in Red River Parish Crash on Thanksgiving Day

Coushatta Woman Killed in Red River Parish Crash on Thanksgiving Day

This morning, just before 11:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 371, just north of US Hwy 71. This crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Constance Cole.

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Cole was traveling south on US Hwy 371. For reasons still under investigation, Cole exited the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne, then impacted the ground.

Cole, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 33 fatal crashes, resulting in 35 deaths.

