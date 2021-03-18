COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanding to all essential workers in Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced at a news conference on Thursday that on Monday COVID-19 vaccinations will expand eligibility to all essential workers.



Starting Monday, March 22, 2021, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions.



Newly eligible also include postal, transportation, judiciary and media workers, faculty and staff of institutes of higher education and more frontline government workers. This group, called Priority Group 1-B, Tier Two, covers essential workers not previously eligible.



Edwards said this would be the last major expansion to vaccine eligibility before he opens it up to the general public.



“While many essential workers may already be eligible because of their underlying health conditions, beginning Monday, additional workers in key sectors will be able to get their vaccines, which is good news for tens of thousands of Louisianans who have helped keep our state running during these very trying times,” Gov. Edwards said. “This is likely the last expansion of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana before we make the shots available to everyone 16 and older, which we are targeting for some time in April.”