COVID-19 Vaccination – First Come Basis

North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian, Louisiana is giving COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday, February 4th. The medical center has made appointments for those who have been on their waiting list but will also have 200 additional doses. North Caddo Medical Center is making these doses available to the public who meet state vaccination criteria on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Vaccinations for those without appointments will begin at 10:00 am. Only those with appointments will be seen before 10:00 am. Please drive through the front entrance where an NCMC employee will provide further instructions. It is important not to block or interfere with traffic on Highway 1.



Medical Center’s vaccination clinic is a drive-through process. Everyone is to stay in their vehicle for the entire route. There is a tent which has been added to the medical center’s parking. Patients will drive through the tent to give their information for registration. After the shot is administered, patients will wait in a designated area for 15 minutes to be sure there are no adverse reactions. Patients will be given a packet with educational material and more.



The public is asked to bring a form of identification and insurance information. It is not necessary to have insurance to receive a vaccination and there is no cost for the vaccination. Website: ncmcla.com