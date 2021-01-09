COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE AT OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT

Following the guidelines set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has appointments available now for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 70 years of age and older.

Due to the storage requirements and limited availability, appointments are required to receive the vaccine. Eligible persons who wish to receive the vaccine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport may call 318-626-0050 to schedule an appointment.

Patients may also make an appointment now through their MyChart account:

Choose “Visits” then “Schedule an Appointment” and select the visit tile titled “COVID-19 Vaccine.”

Choose a location to receive the vaccine.

Schedule the vaccine appointment based on availability.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport locations administering the COVID-19 vaccine are at its St. Mary Medical Center and Ambulatory Care Center, as well as its Monroe Medical Center at 4864 Jackson Street in Monroe, La.

Although the initial vaccine rollout is limited to patients aged 70+, Ochsner LSU Health anticipates expanding vaccine availability across the community very soon. Visit Ochsnerlsuhs.org/vaccine for frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, and the LDH website for a full list of pharmacy locations across the state.

“As part of Ochsner Health and in collaboration with Governor Edwards and LDH, we are excited to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to our community. We began with our frontline employees in mid-December and have now vaccinated thousands of patients and community members over 70.

“Throughout 2020 our team saw the devastation brought by this virus. We now see optimism restored as we are vaccinating the most vulnerable in our community. This is a sign of hope to end to this pandemic,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health.

For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport go to www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.