COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Now Available for Adolescents Ages 12 to 15 at Select CVS Pharmacy Locations in Louisiana

Following today’s FDA’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group, CVS Health announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 94 locations across Louisiana. Starting tomorrow, May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Louisiana will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted. The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

To date, CVS Health has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in the long-term care and retail setting and will be offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. as of Sunday, May 16, including 133 stores in Louisiana. Nearly 85% of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.