COVID-19 vaccine arrival and preparation

As Northwest Louisiana’s largest health system and the one that has provided patient care for more than 60 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the Shreveport/Bossier region, Willis-Knighton is prepared to receive the first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine some time on Monday.
Health System employees, beginning with frontline healthcare providers, are expected to begin receiving injections on Monday as well.
CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FACT SHEET:
- The FDA is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 sometime this weekend.
- On Monday, Dec. 14, Willis-Knighton is expected to receive its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer with additional doses shipped from Morris & Dickson, a Shreveport-based pharmaceutical distributor that has been chosen to distribute the coronavirus vaccine throughout Louisiana.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, there will be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, but supply will continually increase in the weeks and months to follow. The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a coronavirus vaccination as soon as large quantities are available.
- The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC has recommended that initial allotments of faccine be given to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
- Willis-Knighton employees will begin to receive the vaccine some time on Monday, Dec. 14. According to the CDC timeline, “Louisiana expects a manufacturing cadence of Pfizer vaccine that will cover ALL hospital personnel in the first 4 orders (weeks) of vaccination activity. The first week a portion of vaccine will be allocated based on Direct Contact Staff and COVID-19 Case Numbers.”
- The vaccine has been certified as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration and is made available under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for all our employees.
Willis-Knighton will store the Pfizer vaccine in an ultra low-temp freezer. It must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.
- The coronavirus vaccine is unlike the flu vaccine. Doses must be scheduled so there is no waste. There are five doses in a vial. Vials will be taken out of the freezer, thawed for 30 minutes, reconstituted within 2 hours and must be used within 6 hours.