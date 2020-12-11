COVID-19 vaccine arrival and preparation

As Northwest Louisiana’s largest health system and the one that has provided patient care for more than 60 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the Shreveport/Bossier region, Willis-Knighton is prepared to receive the first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine some time on Monday.

Health System employees, beginning with frontline healthcare providers, are expected to begin receiving injections on Monday as well.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FACT SHEET:

The FDA is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 sometime this weekend.



On Monday, Dec. 14, Willis-Knighton is expected to receive its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer with additional doses shipped from Morris & Dickson, a Shreveport-based pharmaceutical distributor that has been chosen to distribute the coronavirus vaccine throughout Louisiana.



According to the Centers for Disease Control, there will be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, but supply will continually increase in the weeks and months to follow. The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a coronavirus vaccination as soon as large quantities are available.



The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC has recommended that initial allotments of faccine be given to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.



Willis-Knighton employees will begin to receive the vaccine some time on Monday, Dec. 14. According to the CDC timeline, “Louisiana expects a manufacturing cadence of Pfizer vaccine that will cover ALL hospital personnel in the first 4 orders (weeks) of vaccination activity. The first week a portion of vaccine will be allocated based on Direct Contact Staff and COVID-19 Case Numbers.”



The vaccine has been certified as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration and is made available under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for all our employees.

Willis-Knighton will store the Pfizer vaccine in an ultra low-temp freezer. It must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.

