COVID Booster Shot now available to ages 18 and up

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to individuals over 18 years old. Pfizer Booster shots are available at the North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6pm.

Subject to the specific eligibility groups listed below, individuals who previously received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for a booster shot 6 months after completion of their initial series, and those who previously received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose 2 months after their initial dose.

No appointment is needed to receive the booster vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. If you would like to receive a booster shot (or third dose for immune compromised patients) from LSU Health Shreveport but received your previous vaccinations from a different location, please pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine.

LSUHS VACCINATION SITES WILL BE CLOSED NOVEMBER 24– 28 IN OBSERVANCE OF THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY.

Regularly scheduled vaccinations will resume Monday, November 29

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITE

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday and Tuesday, November 22nd and 23rd; closed Nov. 24 – 28

10 AM – 6 PM; Testing, 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and Pfizer booster shots available for ages 18 and up.