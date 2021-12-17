COVID Vaccine, Booster Shots to Be Available at Airline High School

LSU Health Shreveport will be holding a COVID vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 21 inside the Girls Gym at Airline High School, 2801 Airline Drive.

Booster shots will be available to all adults as well as first and second doses for anyone 5-years-old and up. The event is open to anyone in the community.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged to cut down on the wait time by going to lsuhsc.edu. Minors under the age of 18 will need to have a parent present at the time of vaccination.