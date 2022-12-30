COVID’s long lasting impact on the housing market

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The coronavirus pandemic has had profound impacts on the housing market. Flipping houses and investing in residential real estate have become increasingly popular.

With the dramatic increase in the number of people working from home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the types of homes being purchased have changed, as more and more buyers are now wanting bigger homes in lower cost areas.

The initial lull in home sales at the very start of the pandemic quickly turned into a red hot sellers market, with buyers offering over the asking price and agreeing to waive home inspections when purchasing a home.

At the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, housing sales and new construction initially stalled in the face of economic uncertainty. As the stock market stabilized, housing prices trended upward.

“Basically, the Federal Reserve and Congress were scared to death that the U.S. economy would freeze and possibly collapse when the Covid shut down started. So to prevent this from happening, at the beginning of Covid (March of 2020), they artificially lowered mortgage rates and pumped easy money into the economy to stimulate it. This put extra cash in people’s pockets and made borrowing money to buy a house as cheap as it has ever been. Then once the “work from home” phenomenon became our new reality, many people decided they wanted a different home or a second home that better suited their new lifestyle. This caused more buyers than usual to be in the market and they gobbled up much of the available homes for sale. Then with all of the ”shut downs” happening all over the world, it became hard to get the supplies needed to build new homes. So, very few new homes were being built. This caused us to have even fewer houses available for all of the eager buyers that were looking to buy. In turn, this caused bidding wars over the few available homes for sale which drove up prices very quickly (much faster than we would normally appreciate). So now, prices have risen 25%-30% in just the last 2 years when typically they would only have appreciated about 4% to 5%,” said Brad Gosslee, President of Coldwell Banker Gosslee in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Record low interest rates, families feeling cramped after a year of sheltering in place and supply chain issues causing a shortage in the availability of new housing stock all combined together in order to create an extraordinarily hot housing market.

“Right now, there are approximately 1,050 homes available for sale across all price ranges in Bossier, Caddo & DeSoto parishes combined. Before Covid, there were over 2,000 available homes on the market in this same area. At the lowest point during Covid, there were only 667 homes available for sale,” said Gosslee.

Houses were under contract for over asking price within hours of hitting the market. Investment firms looking to diversify started buying up housing stock for cash. Desperate buyers started waving home inspections and contingencies.

In an effort to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March of 2022. Initially the housing market didn’t show any significant changes, but as the Federal Reserve continued to raise interest rates drastically, home prices started to stabilize this past summer. Homes are staying on the market longer and buyers are starting to have some leverage again.

“Now, inflation has reared its ugly head and the Federal Reserve is doing all that it can to slow it down. One of the Federal Reserve’s tools to squash housing inflation is to increase mortgage rates with the goal of slowing down buyer demand for houses…and it is working. Mortgage rates for a 30 year fixed rate loan have gone from approximately 4% to over 7% in just nine months. Fortunately, they have come back down into the 6% range in the last few weeks. These higher mortgage rates have caused the monthly payment on the same priced house to jump over 40% over the last nine months. For example, a 4% rate on a $200,000 house would have had a monthly loan payment of approximately $920 back in the spring of this year. Now, the monthly loan payment on that same $200,000 house at a rate of 7% would be approximately $1,280. As you can see, this is a significant jump in the monthly cost of borrowing money to buy a home right now. Therefore, many “would be” buyers are choosing not to buy now. This has caused the housing market to cool off quickly and we no longer have the bidding wars that were happening over the last 2 years. Homes are still selling each month, but prices are no longer going up. They are holding steady though,” said Gosslee.