Coy M. Trent

Bossier City, LA – Coy McKinley Trent went to be with Jesus at 9:15 am, September 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Dyo and Alice Trent of Strawberry Plains, TN; brothers, Son & Tommy Trent; sisters, Arkie, Gladys, Rose & Gloria. He left behind his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Thomas Trent; son, David Trent & wife, Vicki and many nieces, nephews & two little fur babies,that will miss their Papa Coy.

Coy was born on April 3, 1932 in Strawberry Plains, TN. After leaving school in the 9th grade, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning he joined his brothers band, The Tommy Trent Band and they toured the South from Knoxville, TN to Atlanta, GA and many other cities before ending up in Shreveport, LA on the Louisiana Hayride.

Coy decided to make his home here in Bossier City, LA to raise his family. After many jobs, he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, where he made his career and later retired from.

He really loved to just stay at home and piddle in his backyard, playing his many guitars and instruments. Coy also enjoyed spending time with his family even until the time of his passing.

Services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Rose-Neath’s Bossier Chapel. Officiating was Brother Jim Gstohl. Interment followed at Bethel Cemetery in Hall Summit, LA with U.S. Army Honors in his memory.

Serving as pallbearers were Billy Trent, Terry Trent, Mark Davis, Randy Thomas, Tracy Stovall and Mark Blake. Honorary pallbearers will be P.J. Trent, Tim Yelvington and the local motorcycle community that he loved so dearly.