CPSO arrests police officer for sexual battery

Caddo detectives arrested an Oil City Police Officer who committed sexual battery while on duty, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, William Fitzpatrick entered the residence of a woman without permission. He woke his victim while inappropriately touching her. Investigation into the matter lead to Fitzpatrick’s arrest on Sunday afternoon.

William Fitzpatrick, 39, has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and misdemeanor sexual battery.

