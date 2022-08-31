CPSO arrests Texas escapee accused of double murder

An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Moringsport this morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the parish Wednesday morning.

After a short chase, Spraberry and a woman who was in the car with him were arrested at approximately 8:01 a.m. They will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.