Craig Alan Rice





Mr. Craig Alan Rice, age 55, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Services in his honor will begin with a visitation between 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, June 25, at Barksdale Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA, with a Memorial Service following at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Calvin Hubbard, presiding.



Craig was born Sunday, March 26, 1967 to John and Elizabeth Rice, in Tampa, FL.

He was a hard worker all throughout his life, choosing to work through his high school years instead of extracurricular activities.



He entered the Air Force November of 1986. He was duty stationed all over the world including his two favorites, Turkey and England, but always coming back to Barksdale AFB where he considered home. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he went into the Civilian Service at Barksdale, retiring from the 2nd Medical Group in 2022.



Mr. Rice had an extensive skill-set that became a few of his hobbies. He was knowledgeable in carpentry and enjoyed all aspects of wood work. He had an artistic side in his metal works and would forge many creations. He always said: “If I can work on a B-52, I can build anything!”



His softer side included his passion and love for spending quality time with his friends and family, to include his church family, along with his daily visits to the park with Aidan.Mr. Rice was preceded in death by one daughter, Audrey Katherine Rice.



Left to cherish his memory are: his beloved wife of 8 years, Donna Powell Rice; sons, Craig Rice, Jr. along with his wife Brayden and Aidan Rice; his father, John Rice of Lakeland, FL; his mother, Elizabeth Rice, Sun City Center, FL; Brothers, Johnny Rice, Tampa, Fl, and Jeff Rice also of Tampa, FL; a host of extended family and friends, again including his church family and the 2nd Medical Group.



He will be greatly missed.

