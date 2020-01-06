Credit Union robbery suspect busted in Bossier

Troy Donnell Baker, the suspect in the November 18 armed robbery of the Wesla Credit Union on Williamson Way, was arrested this morning in Bossier City.

Information from Crime Stoppers led detectives to Baker, who was located by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Bossier City Police at a house on Fullilove Street. The arrest was without incident.

Baker, 38, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for armed robbery.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Detective Vincent Jackson had obtained a warrant for Baker’s arrest following an investigation into the robbery that occurred on Williamson Way. The suspect was dropped off at the credit union before the robbery, then fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller. As he ran from the credit union, he fell repeatedly in the parking lot, dropping money and other evidence along the way.

A judge has set Baker’s bond at $500,000.