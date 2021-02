Firefighters are still on the scene Thursday afternoon of a large fire that broke out at the old Days Inn hotel on John Wesley Blvd in Bossier City early Thursday morning.



Firefighters have been working since early Thursday morning in frigid temperatures and with low water pressure to distinguish the fire.



The fire started around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.



At this time no casualties have been reported in the unoccupied building. And it’s still unclear on how exactly the fire began.