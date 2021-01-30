Crimestoppers Reward Offered in Investigation of Cattle Theft

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Commission and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help locating 20 calves reportedly missing since October 7, 2020.



Investigators say the 20 head of branded, weaned calves were last seen on property in the Ringgold Community off La. Hwy. 4.



“Our Investigators have reason to believe the calves were taken from the property without permission of the owner,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We are seeking the public’s help in tracking them down.”



Anyone with information is urged to call the Livestock Crimestoppers number at 800- 558-9741 or the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-894-9185.



Callers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime is eligible to receive a cash reward.