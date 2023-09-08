Cross Country: Annual Louisiana Border Dash set for Saturday morning

The 10th Annual Louisiana Border Dash Cross Country Invitational meet is set for Saturday morning at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

The high school division is hosted by Parkway and the middle school division by Elm Grove.

Airline, Benton, Haughton and Providence Classical Academy are among the teams competing in the high school division along with host Parkway.

All six Bossier Parish middle schools are in the field.

The event starts with the girls race on the 3-mile course at 9. The boys race follows at 9:40.

The sixth-grade boys and girls combined 1-mile race starts at 10:10.

The middle school girls 1.5-mile race begins at 10:25. The boys race starts at 10:45.

The defending high school champions are Parkway (boys) and Benton (girls).

Benton sophomore Claire Allen is the defending girls individual champion. She got the 2023 season off to a good start last Saturday, winning the 4K race in The Opener in Clinton, Miss. The Lady Tigers also won the team title.

The Parkways boys finished second out of 61 teams in the City Auto Memphis XC Classic in Memphis, Tenn.

Freshman Brennan Robin led the Panthers with a 13th-place finish. Senior Gabriel Falting wax 17th.

Falting has finished second in the Border Dash the last two years. Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson, the 2022 champion, has graduated.