Cross country: Benton girls win Tiger Tracks meet; Benton’s Allen, Airline’s Heng finish 1-2

Bossier Parish runners took the top five spots in the girls division of the Benton High Tiger Tracks meet Saturday.

Benton freshman Claire Allen won. She covered the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 20.0 seconds.

Airline junior Elena Heng finished runner-up in 19:55. Benton senior Isabelle Russell was third in 20:14.0, Parkway junior Cheyenne Olson fourth in 20:33.3 and Benton freshman Dominque Coore fifth in 20:35.7.

Benton won the team title with 42 points. Byrd was second with 45.

Other parish runners in the top 20 were Benton’s Kyla Daux (12th, 22:16.8), Parkway’s Emily Rogers (16th, 22:28.0) and Parkway’s Lauren Taylor (18th, 22:29.7).

The girls race featured 87 runners.

Benton’s Dominic Helverson and Brody Hutchison finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the boys division in 16:42.7 and 17:00.7.

Brennan Youngblood of team champion Ruston won in 15:43.7. Loyola’s Franklin Roemer was second in 16:15.7.

Other parish runners in the top 20 were Benton’s Lucas Clarke (14th, 17:31.3), Benton’s Bernebe Mancilla (15th, 17:41.4) and Airline’s Lincoln Gines (17th, 17:49.1).

Benton finished third in the team competition with 61 points. Ruston won with 42 and D’Arbonne Woods was second with 57.

The boys race featured 96 runners.

Benton’s Brice Warner took second in the 1.5-mile middle school/junior high boys race in 8:11.15. Leesville Junior’s Joshua Blanton won in 7:44.3. Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin was third in 8:19.6.

Other parish runners in the top 15 were Benton’s Sam Ivins (4th), Benton’s Vincent Herrera (5th), Elm Grove’s Christian Jefferson (7th), Elm Grove’s Hayden Helms (8th), Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson (10th). Elm Grove’s Aaron O’Nishea (11th), Benton’s Lakendre Pugh (13th) and Benton’s Donovan Helverson (14th).