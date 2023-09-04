Cross country: Benton wins 4K girls division in Miss. meet; Benton middle school runner post high finishes

Benton won the 4K girls division in The Opener at Mississippi College Saturday in Clinton, Miss., in the Lady Tigers’ first meet of the season.

Benton scored 20 points. Cathedral Unit School (Natchez, Miss.) finished second with 90. Twelve teams posted scores.

Benton placed five runners in the top 10. The division featured 108 competitors.

Sophomore Claire Allen, the defending District 1-5A champion, won the individual title. She completed the Choctaw Trails course in a record 16 minutes, 15.14 seconds.

Virtasia Shepard of Scott Central (Forest, Miss.) was second in 17:15.2.

Benton sophomore Dominique Coore finished third in 17:37.09, freshman Eryn Flowers fifth in 18:01.68, sophomore Danielle Smartt seventh in 18:14.77 and junior Kyla Daux eighth in 18:20.37.

Sophomore Kaylee Watkins was 22nd in 21:26.68.

Benton finished 20th in the 5K boys division.

Sophomore Brody Hutchison led the Tigers. He finished 27th out of 358 runners in 17:51.65. Freshman Lakendre Pugh was 113th in 20:13.04.

Sophomore Taylor Roller of runner-up Ruston won in 15:57.44.

Defending Division I state champion Baton Rouge St. Joseph’s won the 5K girls division. Ruston was second and Byrd fourth.

St. Joseph’s senior Grace Rennhoff won in 18:56.20.

Benton eighth-grader Sam Ivins was runner-up in the middle school boys division. He covered the 3k course in 11:02.80. David Lee of Madison Middle won in 10:30.60.

Benton finished fifth in the team competition.

Eighth-grader Brice Warner was 17th out of 211 runners in 11:49.50. Jude Opperman was 36th in 12:30.20, eighth-grader James Maranto 40th in 12:38.10, seventh-grader Caden Clark 80th in 13:37.40 and seventh-grader James Harrell 81st in 13:39.00

Benton sixth-grader Tinley Lyles finished fourth in the middle school girls division in 12:58.68.

Bellla Graves of Ocean Springs won in 12:29.53.

Benton seventh-grader Eliie Allen was 14th out of 153 runners in 13:30.05.

Benton finished sixth in the team competition.

Eighth-grader Sophia Miller was 47th in 15:20.28, seventh-grader Evie McQuade 56th in 15:41.48, sixth-grader Stella Palmer 65th in 16:16.46, sixth-grader Carlee Gambrel 81st in 16:58.51 and seventh-grader Elizabeth Perry 91st in 17:13.30.

In the Legacy Invitational Aug. 26 in Tyler, Texas, Ivins and Lyles finished third in the respective divisions. Warner was fifth.